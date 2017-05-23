Stone-pelting incidents down in J&K: CRPF

The number of stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has come down this year, CRPF Director General Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar said on Wednesday.



"So far in 2017, only 424 stone-pelting incidents have been reported in comparison with 1,590 incidents last year," Bhatnagar said here. He was speaking during the celebration of the 78th anniversary of the CRPF.



Giving credit to security forces, police and central agencies, Bhatnagar said: "Combined efforts of the security forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police and all the agencies including National Investigation Agency (NIA) have made this happen."