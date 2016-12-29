Sting operations kept the political temperature high in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand will not forget year 2016 in a hurry. The year witnessed high drama to make it one of the eventful year ever in the history of the Himalayan state. Sting operation against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat and his personal assistant Md. Shahid, BJP leader fracturing leg of a police horse Shaktiman, President rule imposed and later removed from state, were some of the highlights of 2016.

Among all the tv news sting operation of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on alleged horse trading created ripples in the hill state. The video showed Rawat making efforts to do a fishy deal with a reporter to settle some MLA- by providing them financial benefits.

Another sting was related to Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat’s personnel secretary Md. Shahid. The clip showed the the PA asking for an amount for providing liquor license. Though the Uttarakhand government suspended Shahid, but never instituted any inquiry in the liquor scam.

The revolt by ten senior Congress leaders, took the grand old Indian political party by surprise. Ex-Uttarakhand Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna, Harak Singh Rawat and others staged revolt against Harish Rawat- charging him of corrupt practices. The revolt created political uncertainly in the state.

The Rawat government plunged in deep trouble in 27 March, when President rule was imposed in Uttarakhand. The Uttarakhand High Court quashed the central government order and asked Rawat to prove his majority on April 27. Harish Rawat managed to prove majority in the house, thought the blessings of BSP and independent MLAs.

A senior BJP leader & Mussoorie's MLA Ganesh Joshi was accused of fracturing leg of police horse Shaktimaan, by attacking the animal with a stick, during a protest rally in Dehradun. Shaktimaan died during treatment and one of his leg was amputated. The police horse generated sentiments from far and near against the brutal attack. Congress was making efforts to take political advantage from the Shaktimaan issue, but revolt of Congress leaders and political uncertainty, forced Harish Rawat to abandon the idea.

The Char Dham Yatra to Badrinath. Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri witnessed 70percent growth, compared to last year. The rise also proved that tourism is on the path of rival in Uttarakhand. This year a total of 13.59 Lakh pilgrims visited the four major Hindu shrines located in Uttarakhand Himalayas.

Harish Rawat created huge embracement for himself by hosting show-fight of ex-WWE star Khali. People began asking the logic of spending huge amount on an entrainment event when many disaster hit villages are waiting for rehabilitation. Athlete Manish Rawat enthralled the highlanders by securing 13 place in the race waking event of Rio Olympics.

The year 2016 witnessed major political drama to keep Uttarakhand constantly in news.