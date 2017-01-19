Stem Cell treatment now in Chandigarh

Patients in Chandigarh will now be able to avail a specialised stem cell treatment which was not there in the entire region.

The unique aspect of the stem cell therapy being made available is that it will substitute long and multiple sittings with its single one which too will be painless.

Only local anaesthesia would be given to the patient and the entire procedure will be over in four to five hours.

“This is a very safe treatment as the cells from the patient’s body are used to treat the same patient’s disease. Therefore the chances of body not accepting the treatment are rare,” Dr Rama Sood, a team member of the Stem Cell Centre that is coming up in New Chandigarh said, told The Statesman.

She said the approximate cost for the treatment will be somewhere around Rs.2 lakhs to Rs.2.5 lakhs.

“Modern medicine and the latest advancements in technology have allowed the physicians to use the patient’s own body’s stem cells to replenish, repair, and regenerate

diseased cells. The primary benefit of stem cell therapy lies in the use of undifferentiated cells that have the ability to differentiate into new tissues, joint cartilage, neurons, and much more,” Dr Sood added.

Stem Cell therapy has seen a big boom in the last 10 years. This is an option when main stream medicines are not available.

Dr Rama spoke about painful knee replacements which makes the patient go through various tests and painful knee operation.

In comparison the stem cell treatment takes only a day and is painless.

The Stem Cell treatment is effective mainly in curing multiple sclerosis, type 1 Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Parkinsons Disease, Osteoarthritis that is knee and other joints and even type two diabetes.