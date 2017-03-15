SSB apprehends 2 Maoists in Bihar

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Sunday said it has caught two "hard core" Maoists from Bihar's Saraiya district for their involvement in an IED blast at a kiln in 2016 which left three workers injured.



The troopers of SSB's 27th Battalion apprehended Shyam Babu Sahani and Rajesh Sahani in a joint operation with Bihar Police on Friday night.



"The arrested persons are hardcore Maoists. They were involved in IED blast at Sundaram brick kiln on December 28, 2016," said SSB spokesperson Deepak Singh.



Both have been handed over to police, he added.

