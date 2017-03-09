Srinagar-Leh highway re-opens after five months' closure

The Srinagar-Leh highway connecting Ladakh region with the rest of Jammu and Kashmir was officially re-opened for traffic on Friday.

The over 500-km highway passes through the Zojila Pass -- 3,528 metres above the mean sea level -- which remains annually closed during winter months as it receives heavy snowfall.

Vehicles carrying goods and passengers were on Friday allowed to move towards the Zojila Pass from the tourist resort of Sonamarg after the highway was thrown open after about five months.

All essential supplies to Leh and Kargil districts of the cold, desert Ladakh region are routed through this highway.

Air traffic becomes the only link between Ladakh and the rest of the country during winter months when the highway remains closed.