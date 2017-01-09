Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens after three days

A car goes up the road to Gulmarg (Photo: AFP)

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the only all-weather road link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, was today thrown open for traffic, three days after heavy snowfall had led to its closure.

"The national highway has been thrown open for traffic after the road was cleared-off snow and debris left behind by landslides at few places," an official of the Traffic Department declared.

He said while vehicles stranded due to the closure of road were allowed to proceed towards Srinagar on Sunday, fresh traffic was allowed to ply on Monday morning.

"Traffic was allowed to ply on both ways on the highway," the official said.

Life was thrown out of gear in Kashmir Valley on Friday due to heavy snowfall which continued at some places till Sunday as well.

The season's heaviest snowfall had affected air-traffic at Srinagar airport here as well leading to suspension of flight operations for two days. The air traffic resumed on Sunday.

The snowfall along with rains led to landslides at few places along the highway which forced its closure.The snow and the debris were cleared-off on Sunday following improvement in the weather.