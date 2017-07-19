Springdales celebrates International Mandela Day

Celebrating the 99th birth anniversary of South African revolutionary leader Nelson Mandela, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, on Tuesday held Valedictory Function of Africa Week 2017.

“I feel proud. This occasion is about rejuvenating our humanity. Celebrating Nelson Mandela is not about pomp and glamour but helping those who are vulnerable and disadvantaged,” FK Morule, High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa, chief guest of the event, told thestatesman.com.

Morule said educational institutes play an important role in eradicating poverty and making the world a better place to live.

“Education was important to Madiba. There is a link between poverty and education. With education, we are securing a child’s future; after graduation when they become influential people and occupy leadership positions in government, civil society as well as private jobs. They don’t just become individuals; they also value their education and their place in the society,” he added.

At the event, the students showcased Mandela’s life and his contribution to the culture of peace and freedom.

The school observed Africa Week 2017 from 11 to 14 July, during which the students designed cards, book jackets, and posters and wrote essays, poems and articles on the theme ‘Action Against Poverty’.

Paying rich tributes to the icon of peace, Springdales' Principal Jyoti Bose urged the students “to uphold values and beliefs of Nelson Mandela by translating them into action for the benefit of society.”

The film - Nelson Mandela’s Life Story - was shown at the event. The emotions invoked were carried forward with song and dance performances. This was followed by a presentation of a report of the Africa Club and Africa Week Activities 2017.

Also portraying South Africa’s freedom struggle, the school choir sung a medley of Zulu songs. And, Japnit Kaur and Tanishka Aggarwal presented an article Making Poverty History, where the two girls spoke on case study of India and South Africa. The article was followed by another one Mandela – the Humanist, where a group of six students defined the freedom struggle of Mandela.

The cultural performances were concluded with ‘Asimbonanga’, an audio visual dance presentation, in which the students displayed thought-provoking theatrical skills in a musical saga revolving around the life of Mandela.

After the awards ceremony and address by the chief guest, a rousing national anthems of India and South Africa marked the conclusion of the event.

“Education is the most powerful weapon, which you can use to change the world,” Nelson Mandela once said.