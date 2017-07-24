Specially-abled get 4 pc reservation in government jobs

In order to ensure appropriate representation, equal opportunities and social security to the specially-abled persons, the state government is providing four per cent representation to them in government jobs.

An official spokesman of the state Scheduled Caste, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Minority and the Specially Abled Department said on Monday that the advertisements are being released from time to time by the department for filling up of the posts reserved for especially abled candidates and the aspirants have to directly apply accordingly.

Besides, the names are also sent as per the desired qualifications through employment calls, which have been especially establishment for the especially abled. The spokesman said there is no other provision for providing direct employment to the specially abled candidates.

He said the state government has also fixed separate quota for giving representation to the outstanding players in government services for which the formalities are completed by the Youth Services and Sports Department. He urged the eligible persons to take maximum benefits of various schemes like disability relief allowance, availing loans for vocational training and self-employment etc. by contacting concerned District or Tehsil Welfare Officer.