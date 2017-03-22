Special session of Tripura assembly to pass GST Bill

A special session of the Tripura Assembly would begin from May 23 to pass the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, state Finance and Information Minister said here on Tuesday.

Bhanulal Saha said that passing of the State GST Bill in the state assemblies was mandatory for the rollout of the new indirect tax regime in the country.

"The Business Advisory Committee would decide the number of days and other business of the upcoming session," Saha told IANS.

On April 6, the Parliament had passed four legislations thereby paving the way for the roll out of the GST from July.