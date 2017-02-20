Special package for strengthening security in Arunachal

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the Centre has sanctioned a special package for strengthening the security in three eastern districts of Arunachal Pradesh to tackle the insurgency problem there.

The special package for Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts will also include creation of new posts, purchasing of vehicles and equipment for police, he said addressing the 31st Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day programme here.

He assured necessary funds from his ministry at the earliest for construction of over 20 police stations in the three districts and asked the state government to expedite the work.

Singh said his ministry was actively considering the proposals submitted by the Arunachal Pradesh government for strengthening the security system in the state.

The state government had sent a proposal for setting up of an ITBP battalion here, Singh said adding he had asked his ministry s officials to immediately examine it.

He also assured to sanction a forensic science laboratory in the state.

We will do whatever is possible in the interest of the state for development. There is no dearth of fund. But every penny from the Centre should be judiciously utilised to maintain transparency so that nobody could point a finger.

Developmental fund should be utilised with utmost honesty as the Centre has been sanctioning honestly for the state s development. I appeal to the government functionaries to work in the spirit of Team Arunachal to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Pema Khandu who is embarking on a focussed approach for development of the state, he added.

Referring to the hydro power potential of the state, Singh said a robust connectivity infrastructure was a must to tap the hydro power potential which could be a money spinner for the state.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari had already announced a Rs.50,000 crore project for roads and bridges for Arunachal Pradesh, which would be sanctioned within the next two years.

Four state roads in Arunachal have already been announced as national highways and the state government should send early proposals free from all incumbencies including land allocation for early sanction, Singh added.