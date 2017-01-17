Special 17 for Chandigarh

It was an attempt to make the number 17 special in City Beautiful. After all, Sector 17 has always remained the city's hot spot right from its inception. So in a befitting manner January 17, 2017 saw 17 artists from India and abroad coming together in Sector 17 Plaza to display warmth of creativity on a cold foggy day to participate in the event befittingly entitled 'Collision 17'.

The two-day event organised by Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi for two days aims have an interaction between the public and the artists. These artists are painting the canvases while being amid public. And not to disappoint the visitors, there is also a public canvas where anyone can try his or hand with a painting brush.

Minjoo Lee, a prominent artist from South Korea expressed her happiness on being invited to the workshop. She said, “Chandigarh is a humble city. My canvas is the work from my unconscious mind. I work on reflection.” She is using the Indian organic colours along with other colours to make her canvas stand out. Talking to The Statesman she said, “This time the main colour on my canvas will be black.” She started painting from the age of six. Remembering her first painting she said, “It was my house and it was beautiful.”

Another participant from Delhi, Renuka Sondhi Gulati is a painter and a sculptor. She said, “Chandigarh is the city of greenery and that of trees. I will make a contemporary painting keeping this the theme of my canvas.”

Another interesting aspect of the event is that these 17 artists have agreed upon the honorarium amount of Rs.17,000. With everything at this event starting from '17', the Chandigarh administration and Lalit Kala Akademi through this workshop plan to bring the somewhat lost glory of Sector 17 back. This sector has lost a lot of its footfall to various shopping malls that have come up in the city.