Governor Acharaya Devvrat congratulated the three Himachal Pradesh's students who won the opportunity of visiting London to attend a week long Science programme.

The students had achieved the top 3 positions in a Space Olympiad competition organised by Educare India.

The toppers of the state Level Space Olympiad 2016, Avishrant Sharma from DAV Ambota, Srijan Paliyal from Guru Nanak Mission School Poanta Sahib and Ameet Badhai from DAV Chamba attended the Science Study programme in London from 2 July to 9 July called upon the governor at Raj Bhawan.

He said, “Such competitions provides world class experience to young aspirants taking them on an educational voyage around world without boundaries, while also making them aware about India’s stand in the field of space science. It gave International exposure to the young learners from the state. My heartiest congratulations to them on winning the competition and securing the opportunity.”

More than 20,000 students from HP had participated in the preliminary level. Another top 30 district toppers visited National Science Centre, New Delhi on 3 April.

Vikas Mariya Sood, Representative of Educare said, “Winners of level 1 received awards as certificates and medals and toppers were rewarded with educational trips at National and International institutions of global repute in the field of Space, Science and Technology.”