SP-Congress alliance has rattled opposition: Akhilesh 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the opposition parties were shaken by the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance and are not able to focus on any other issue.

Addressing a public meeting in Banda, Yadav said: “Ever since Congress has come with us, they (opposition parties) are not able to understand which way this path will lead them to...they are talking only about SP and Congress and nothing else."

He asked the voters to compare the work done by his government to that of previous regimes and especially targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming that there has been no development in UP.

“The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is fooling people,” said Akhilesh ridiculing PM Modi’s claim that no work has been done by the SP government.

“The best roads in the country are in the state (UP) and whosoever travels on them will not hesitate to vote for SP,” he said.

Akhilesh also attacked the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for promising that there will be no more memorials and statues built if she comes to power.

"Who will believe them? She (Mayawati) has celebrated raksha bandhan earlier with BJP...maybe she can side with them once again," he said.

