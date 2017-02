The son of a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate was shot and seriously injured in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district on Thursday morning, police said.



The attack was made on SP candidate Siddha Gopal Sahu's son. He has been rushed to Kanpur for treatment.



The victim's family has accused Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Aridarman Singh's son of carrying out the attack.