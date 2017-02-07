Sonowal urges people to follow Srimanta Sankaradeva's ideology

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday urged people to follow 15th century Assamese saint-scholar Srimanta Sankaradeva's ideology of serving all living beings without discrimination for auguring a spirit of "truly inclusive society".



Speaking at the 86th annual session of Sankardeva Sangha here, Sonowal said "The purpose of life is to serve the society. Our government is committed to follow the spirit of Srimanta Sankardeva in letter and spirit to make Assam an inclusive and prosperous state where even the poorest of the poor can lead a life of dignity."



Stating that Srimanta Sankaradeva personified a life based on high moral values and hence became a spiritual guru of the world, Sonowal advocated for organising socio-cultural congregation of the Sankardeva Sangha at all places where Srimanta Sankardeva made his footprints and take his spiritual brilliance to the global arena.



Quoting musical maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika's master piece, he said "The world guru is in the courtyard itself and we do not need to look outside to attain high spiritual ground."



Stating that the proposed Sankardeva University would spread the teachings and works of the Gurujona to all parts of the nation, the Chief Minister said his government was committed to complete the construction of the permanent campus of the University at an early date.



Responding to Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha's request for earmarking a plot of land allotted to the University, he assured to take steps and vowed to make the University a world class venue for spiritual teachings.



Commenting on the commitment for a pollution free state, Sonowal said the government was committed to work for a serene environment based on Sankaradeva's ideals.



Lauding Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha's gesture of presenting sapling to every delegate present at the session, Sonowal said this would have a very far-reaching impact on the young generation.



Sonowal also urged upon the people to keep a close vigil on his government's actions and point out any deficiency to help the government to put checks and balances on its activities.