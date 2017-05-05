A city court on Friday granted bail to actor Vikram Chatterjee after he surrendered in connection with the accident involving his car in which model and TV host Sonika Chauhan was killed.

Vikram, who assured the court that he would cooperate with the police in their investigation into the accident, was granted bail against a personal bond of Rs 1,000.

Vikram, who was himself injured in the accident, had been booked under a suo motu FIR by Kolkata Police followed by a complaint by Sonika's family.

Both the cases were tagged together as different sections relating to causing death due to negligence, rash driving and causing grievous hurt by endangering personal safety of others were slapped against Vikram.

The court directed the actor to appear before it on the next date of hearing on September 1.

The actor, who was yesterday released from a nursing home where he was undergoing treatment, was on the same day served a notice by Tollygunge police station to appear before the investigating officers.

In the early hours of April 29, the car with Vikram at the wheel and Sonika seated on the front seat swerved and crashed into the pavement while allegedly over-speeding along south Kolkata's Rashbehari Avenue.

