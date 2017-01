Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice-president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, former cricketer Azharuddin and Bollywood star Sonu Sood are in list of party’s 40 star campaigners to join the state leadership in pitching for the party in the Punjab Assembly elections.

Among the state leadership, Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu will be the two main star campaigners.