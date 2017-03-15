Son of Andhra minister among 2 killed in accident

Andhra Pradesh Minister P Narayana's son and his friend were killed when their car rammed into a pillar in the Jubilee Hills area here early Wednesday.

The accident occurred at around 3 am when the SUV, being driven by state municipal administration minister's son hit the pillar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west zone) A Venkateshwar Rao.

The minister's son Nishith Narayana (23) and his friend died on the spot, Rao said.

The car was being driven by Nishith at a high speed and allegedly in an inebriated condition, the DCP said based on preliminary investigation.

The pillar was constructed for the ongoing Metro rail project in the Jubilee Hills area, he said.

Further probe was underway, he added.