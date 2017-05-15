Snow, rain bring pleasant weather in Uttarakhand hills

Many parts of the hill state of Uttarakhand received snow, rain and hailstorm on Monday at a time when entire north India is reeling under an unprecedented heat wave.



Kedarnath received snowfall while rain lashed Gangotri and Yamunotri, the other two important shrines of the annual "Chaar Dhaam Yatra", an official said.



With most parts of the state unusually warm, the hilly region here witnessed a pleasant weather following rain and snow.



Mercury dipped by a few notches here and settled between 26-29 degrees Celsius.



The weatherman has predicted more showers in the hilly areas in the next 48-hours.



There would be snowfall in some regions of Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Chamoli. The heat wave, however, continues unabated in the plains. Dehradun recorded 38 degrees Celsius and Pantnagar 40.4 degrees Celsius.



The Director of the Met Office at Dehradun, Vikram Singh said the showers were "pre-monsoonal" and during this period thunder storms and thunder showers were a normal phenomenon.



Western disturbance and local factors add to the weather change but these are temporary phenomenon, he said.



Western disturbance is a storm system generating in the Mediterranean and Caspian Sea area under whose influence rain and snowfall occur in the northwestern regions of the Indian subcontinent.