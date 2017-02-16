SJVN director conferred with HR Leadership Award

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Director (Personnel) N L Sharma was on Thursday conferred with HR Leadership Award by Global HR Excellence Awards.

Sharma has been awarded for establishing a robust Performance Management System in the Company.

Sharma said HR interventions made in SJVN has played a crucial role in the best performance of the company and its remodeling of business plan.

“SJVN has also witnessed positive changes amongst the stakeholders, be it the government, general public or the communities affected due to project activities. This has been possible due to the innovative changes in the existing policies,” he added.