Six people were killed and 63 injured in two separate bus accidents in Jammu on Thursday.

Five people died in the Doda district where a mini bus rolled into a nullah after being hit by an avalanche. 19 persons were injured in the accident.

In another accident, a passenger bus rolled down on the Poonch--Mandi road killing one person and wounding 43.

Condition of a child and a woman was critical and they have been flown in an IAF helucopter to the medical college for treatment.