SIT submits report on tax evasion on distilleries

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to enquire alleged Rs.4,000 crore excise duty evasion by distilleries has submitted its interim report, a minister told the Assam Assembly on Friday.

Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, in written reply to a query by AGP MLA Phani Bhusan Choudhury, said the SIT had submitted its interim report of its enquiry.

"However, for the interest of the enquiry, we cannot submit a copy in the House," Suklabaidya told Assam Assembly.

On June 16, 2016, the Assam government had formed the SIT to probe Choudhury's allegation of Rs.4,000 crore tax evasion by various bonded warehouses and distilleries in the state.

The minister informed the House that the government had collected Rs.745.05 crore excise revenue till January in this fiscal compared to Rs.799.51 crore in the entire 2015-16.

The excise revenue saw a rise of 23.22 per cent during the first 10 months in this fiscal over Rs.604.67 crore in the same period in last fiscal.

In another question by AGP MLA Pabindra Deka, Suklabaidya said there were 2,247 licensed liquor shops across the state.