Sisodia slams Vishwas for criticising AAP in media

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday slammed senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas for making statements in the media over the ongoing infighting within the party in the wake of its civic polls debacle.



"Rather making statements on TV channels, he should raise his concerns within the party forum," Sisodia told reporters.



He also said that Vishwas was never asked to apologise for the video which he had released after the disrespect shown to soldiers in Kashmir last month.



Sisodia's remarks came minutes after Vishwas accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of conspiring against him, asserting that he won't compromise with his principles and will soon take a call on his future line of action.



Sisodia said that Vishwas was making remarks on television which was "lowering" the morale of party workers.



"No one in the party asked Kumar Vishwas to apologise. He made it personal. The party does not belong to Arvind (Kejriwal), to me or to Kumar (Vishwas) but it belongs to lakhs of workers in India and abroad," Sisodia told reporters at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.



He added that it should not be made a personal issue.



"I along with Sanjay Singh had gone to meet him. He did not come to the PAC yesterday (Monday). He is making remarks in the media which is lowering the morale of party cadre and everyone knows who is getting benefited," Sisodia said.

