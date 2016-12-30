Sisodia's office burgled; documents, computers stolen

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's office was burgled late night on Thursday, the city police said.

"There was a robbery at the Patparganj office of Deputy CM late night on Thursday. The exact time is not yet known," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Omvir Singh said.

"The district forensic team has lifted finger-prints from the crime scene," Singh said.

"The office was being shifted and most of the articles were already moved. However, some documents and two computers were stolen," he added.

Aam Aadmi Party worker Pankaj Singh said that the lock of the office was broken and some documents, including letterheads as well as CPUs of two computers, were missing.

"The burglers also turned away the CCTV cameras and took away the DVRs that had the recordings," Upendra Kumar, who is in-charge of the party office, said.



The police, along with a dog squad, came to Sisodia's office on Friday morning to investigate the theft, he added.