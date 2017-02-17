Sisodia faces protest while flagging off new buses

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday faced the ire of one of his east Delhi constituents, who alleged that Sisodia had never visited his constituency in the past two years.



While flagging off 100 cluster buses from Delhi Secretariat, Sisodia was confronted by the man who said he belonged to Sisodia's Patparganj constituency and claimed that the Dy CM had never visited his constituency in the past two years and had no connect with the people.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, however, dismissed the charge and said the protestor belonged to the liquor mafia.



The man, after the incident, also spoke to media persons and said his name was Sanjeev Jain and he did not belong to any political party or liquor mafia.



"I belong to Sisodia's Patparganj constituency," he said.



"He (Sisodia) called me a member of the liquor mafia. I belong to his (Sisodia's) constituency. He never visited his constituency and never met the people there in two years," the protestor alleged.



Flagging off 100 cluster buses Sisodia said the new cluster buses are GPS-enabled and it would strengthen the public transport system in Delhi.



Delhi Transport Minister Satyendar Jain, who was present on the occasion, said it was only the beginning as Delhi government would soon launch more cluster and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses.



"We will soon launch 450 AC buses, and 250 cluster buses in Delhi. We will also build eight depots in the national capital," Jain said.



He said a plan to develop bus depots with multi-level parking was being considered.



Delhi has around 4,500 DTC and cluster buses.