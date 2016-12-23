Sisodia chastises guest teachers for protesting against govt

An emotional Manish Sisodia on Thursday chastised guest teachers of Delhi government schools for protesting against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and him "despite getting benefits" from the government, and warned them to keep off those "misleading" them.



Kejriwal's mega show with guest teachers, days after the Delhi Cabinet cleared a salary hike for them, was marred on Wednesday by protests as the teachers vented their ire against the government for allegedly making "false promises".



Attending a government school function, the Deputy Chief Minister became emotional while reminding guest teachers of the the steps taken by government to provide them relief and said he "could not sleep" following their protest.



"The guest teachers broke my heart. I could not sleep last night thinking about their deeds yesterday," he said.



Previously, the guest teachers were hired each year and then fired for the ten months. But we did not remove them in the past two years, he said.



"We doubled their salary and gave them 8 casual leaves.



But they raised slogans against Kejriwal and me. They blocked Ring Road which caused lot of inconvenience to people."



The Deputy CM alleged that the guest teachers created a ruckus after being "incited" by a few activists of Bajrang Dal and Congress.



"The guest teachers were removed every year but we restored them. Still they created a big ruckus on being incitement by some Bajrang Dal and Congress activists," he said.



Every year the guest teachers file comes to me. The policy is that they should be removed and new teachers should be inducted but the government has continued them, he stated.



In a veiled warning, Sisodia also said that if guest teachers are not continued by the government, they will have to lose their jobs.



"The file for removal of guest teachers will return back in March. Two times I have written no. If I do not sign it in March what will you do besides staging dharna," he said.



Accusing the guest teachers of "stabbing him in the back", Sisodia said the video and photos of the protests were with him and action would be taken against those found involved.



"I want to give you a warning and advice to not to be caught up in the politics of a few Bajrang Dal and Congress activists or you will harm yourself," he said.