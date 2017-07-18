Sisodia announces fee waiver for needy students

In order to provide better education to needy students studying in different government educational institutes, the Delhi government on Tuesday announce the launch of merit-cum-scholarship scheme in higher education.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while announcing the launch of the scheme, said a fee waiver for needy students will be provided who pursue higher studies in the state universities of Delhi.

A 100 per cent fee waiver will be given to students who are below poverty line (BPL) under the national food security scheme. A 50 per cent fee waiver will be provided to students from families with income up to Rs.2.5 lakh per annum. Similarly, 25 per cent fee waiver will be provided to students from families with income above Rs.2.5 lakh and not exceeding Rs.6 lakh per annum.

The students’ need to score a minimum of 60 per cent marks to avail of the scheme. A relaxation of 5 per cent in marks would be applicable for students of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. Initially the scheme will be applicable to students in any of the undergraduate courses.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said it is a landmark decision taken by the government that is expected to benefit about 20,000 to 25,000 students from poor and moderate means of income.

“It is a proud moment for the people of Delhi. Delhi is the first Indian state to provide fee waiver to students from families with income up to Rs 6 lakh per annum. The government is committed to ensure that no child is left behind in the higher education system for want of monetary resources,’ he said.

The Delhi government has allocated a budget of Rs 10 crore for the academic year 2017-18. The scheme comes under the framework of the Delhi Higher Education Aid Trust.

Sisodia said the government has also decided to launch career counselling and guidance for students that are studying in Classes 10, 11 and 12 of 1029 Delhi government schools in the national capital.

“Delhi government schools will be going through a psychometric career assessment test, followed by one-on-one guidance from an educational and vocational guidance counsellor (EVGC) in their respective schools,” Sisodia said, adding that it will benefit around four lakh students.

He said every student will get an online personalised career guidance dashboard where the student can access information on 500 plus careers and 350 plus entrance exams.