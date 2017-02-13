Singur movement to be in Bengal history books 

The iconic Singur movement would be introduced in the history syllabus of schools run by the West Bengal government from this year, West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee said.

The minister, who described the Singur movement as a "historic win" for the farmers, told a question-answer session in the assembly that a chapter detailing the agitation would be included in the history syllabus of class eight.

Later, speaking to reporters, Chatterjee said, "It's a historic win for the farmers. Along with the Singur movement, the Tebhaga movement and Krishak Andolan will also feature in the syllabus and students must know that this movement is one of the milestones in the country's history."

Chatterjee said that distribution of the books had already been started.

After the Supreme Court verdict allowing redistribution of Singur land among farmers, the state education department had sent the proposal to the syllabus committee for approval of the inclusion of Singur movement in the Madhyamik school syllabus.

The minister also said that by March 15 the government would complete the entire process of employing 72,000 teachers in primary, upper-primary, Madhyamik and Higher Secondary schools.

He requested 'opponents' not to move court creating hurdles in the process of employment of teachers and said that his department was going through a verification process at present. PTI SCH MD