Singing 'Vande Mataram' must in schools, govt offices: Madras HC

In an effort to inculcate a sense of patriotism among students and working officials, the Madras High Court on Tuesday ruled that 'Vande Mataram' must be sung in schools, educational institutes and government offices.

Justice MV Muralidharan, while passing the order, said that schools must follow it at least once a week either on Monday or Friday and the national song must be sung in offices once a month.

"Vande Mataram is of Sanskrit origin, and written in Bengali which is ought to be sung in every school and college," Muralidharan said.

The court in its order said that a person who has difficulty in singing the national song will not be compelled or forced to sing it, provided there are valid reasons.

The court said that the Director of Public Information will upload the translated version of Vande Mataram in Tamil and English on government websites and also the social media.

According to reports, the Supreme Court is also hearing a petition asking the Centre to make the singing of Vande Mataram mandatory in schools.

(With inputs from agencies)