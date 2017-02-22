Sikkim youth arrested with 11 kg charas in Himachal

After nabbing two foreign nationals with drugs, Himachal Police on Wednesday arrested a youth with 11.10 kg charas from Bhunter area of Kullu district around 200 km from here.

Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Padam Chand told The Statesman that the youth identified as Roshan Gurung was arrested during routine checking at Jachhani check post in Bhunter area of Kullu district. “The Police officials were conducting routine checking at Jachhani check post when Gurung tried to flee from the spot upon seeing police,” he said.

Padam Chand said Gurung allegedly threw the bag he was carrying but was nabbed by alert police officials and 11.10 kg charas was recovered from his possession.

On interrogation, Roshan Gurung told the police that he was residing in Manikaran area since the last few years, he added. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigations in the case are on.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Kullu police had earlier arrested Nigerian and US national in drug smuggling case and the contraband seized from their possession is valued around Rs 15 crore in the international market.