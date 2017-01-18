Sikkim students call on Kiren Rijiju

School children from North Sikkim called on Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju here on Wednesday.

Praising the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for organising the 12-day tour for the students under the Civic Action Programme (CAP), Rjiju said the educational tour provide children from remote region an opportunity to visit the national capital.

"The tour is important for these children in order to have practical knowledge about various aspects of the country” added Rijiju.

Rijiju encouraged the students to attain good education for their future.

The group from the Government Secondary School, Lanchen and the Tasa Tengay Government School, Chungthan, North Sikkim, is visiting various historical and important places in the national capital from January 13 to 24.