Sidhu suspends 10 for irregularities in construction of flats

Punjab's local government minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday issued orders to suspend 10 officers after taking notice of the matter regarding irregularities in the construction of flats in Bathinda.

The 10 officers of the Bathinda Improvement Trust were suspended "for faults found in construction of flats in Manmohan Kalia enclave at Goniana Road, Bathinda, refunding security ignoring the condition of construction of flats, issuing completion certificates in respect of flats and proceeding with draw/proposal of these flats without demand survey" .

The department swung into action and immediately suspended the erring officers while also issuing charge sheet. A total of 13 officers were found guilty out of which 3 had retired while 10 officers were suspended.

Disclosing this, an official spokesman said that based on a report centered on the probe conducted by the Chief Vigilance Officer of the department, the minister ordered the immediate suspension of 10 officers of Bathinda Improvement Trust.

Sidhu further stated that he had resolved from the day of taking over to adopt zero tolerance approach towards corruption and irregularities besides strict action against the officers or employees found guilty.

In the matter of 10 suspended officers of Bathinda Improvement Trust also, the Minister said that nobody guilty would be spared.