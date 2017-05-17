Sidhu quotes Naidu letter to put Badal government in dock

Punjab's Local Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday ratcheted up his tirade against the previous Parkash Singh Badal government, saying that a latest communication from the union government to Punjab had pointed out "glaring irregularities of financial nature".



Sidhu revealed that Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, in a communication to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, has pointed to "glaring irregularities of financial nature in the matter pertaining to release of central and state share of funds to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)".



"The Akalis should stop justifying their faults and bad-mouthing the Congress government on the issue of holistic development of the state across all sectors as the dark reality of their decade-long rule has been unmasked by the union Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Ministry," Sidhu told media here on Wednesday.



"As per the communication, not only was the state's share not released but there was delay in releasing central government's share too, making it an anomaly of a very grave nature," Sidhu pointed out, adding that the previous Shiromani Akali Dal government in Punjab had indulged in acts of omission and commission.



The Akali Dal, along with alliance partner BJP, ruled Punjab for a decade (2007-2017).



Sidhu said the Badals should come forth and be answerable to the public about their "hollow claims" in the name of development.



"People of Punjab will never forgive the unholy alliance for this huge betrayal and bartering away the interests of the state," he added.



Sidhu had earlier accused the Badals of diverting central funds to benefit their family business interests.

