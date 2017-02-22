Shurhozelie Liezietsu sworn in as Nagaland Chief Minister

Naga People's Front (NPF) leader Shurhozelie Liezietsu was sworn in as new Nagaland chief minister on Wednesday.

Liezietsu was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor PB Acharya. He was elected as the new chief minister after TR Zeliang resigned on February 19 following massive protests over reservation for women in local body elections.

Liezietsu has been elected to the Nagaland Assembly eight times from Northern Angami assembly constituency. He did not contest election in 2013.

Nagaland was in turmoil after the NPF-led government, last month, decided to hold local body elections in 12 towns across the state.

For more than two weeks, the government machinery in Nagaland has been in a state of limbo following an indefinite shutdown. Three persons were killed following clashes between police and civilians.

(With inputs from Agencies)