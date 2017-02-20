Shurhozelie Liezietsu elected as Nagaland chief minister

Naga People's Front (NPF) leader Shurhozelie Liezietsu was elected the new legislature party leader of the ruling Democratic Alliance to be the new chief minister of Nagaland.

The NPF leader was elected to be the new chief minister after TR Zeliang resigned on Sunday to break the deadlock between the agitating tribal groups and the government.

Tribal groups had demanded for Zeliang's resignation over his move to hold civic polls with 33 per cent reservation for women.

"Shurhozelie has been unanimously elected the new legislature party leader of the NPF and also of the government," Nagaland's lone Rajya Sabha member KG Kenye said.

"If the Governor (PB Acharya) is not leaving Kohima for Arunachal Pradesh, we expect Shurhozelie to be sworn in this evening," Kenye said.

Acharya, who also holds additional charge as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, accepted Zeliang's resignation on Sunday but asked him to continue in office till an alternative arrangement was made.

42 of the 49 legislators unanimously supported Shurhozelie as their new legislature party leader on February 15.

Shurhozelie has been elected to the Nagaland Assembly eight times from Northern Angami assembly constituency. But he did not contest the 2013 election.

Nagaland has been in turmoil since January after the NPF-led government decided to hold local body elections in 12 towns across the state.

For more than two weeks, the government machinery in Nagaland has been in a state of limbo following an indefinite shutdown. Three persons were killed following clashes between police and civilians.

