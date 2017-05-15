  1. Home
Shopian protest ends as missing youth found with militants

  • IANS

    IANS | Srinagar

    May 15, 2017 | 02:48 PM
Shopian protest

Representational image (Photo: AFP)

After four days of protest and shutdown over a "missing youth" in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, life was back to normal on Monday when a video clip on social media showed the youth had joined militant ranks.

Zubair Ahmad Tantray, a youth from south Kashmir's Shopian town, had escaped from custody of Keegam police station on May 1.

Tantray had been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for stone pelting.

Locals and family had alleged that the police had stage-managed his "escape".

However, on Sunday, Tantray appeared in a video clip posted on the social media, displaying weapons along with other militants.

In the 5-minute video clip, Tantray asked his father not to worry for him since he had joined the militant ranks.

He said he had not been released from custody despite the court having set aside his detention.

