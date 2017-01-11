  1. Home
Shoe hurled at Punjab chief minister

  IANS

    Chandigarh

    January 11, 2017
Punjab chief minister

Parkash Singh Badal

A man hurled a shoe at Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday at a village in Lambi assembly constituency.

The incident took place in Rattakhera village, around 250 km from here, in the 89-year-old chief minister's constituency.

The man, Gurbachan Singh, was nabbed by Badal's security personnel and handed over to police for questioning.

It was learnt that Singh was upset over a recent incident of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the failure of the Punjab government and police to nab the culprits.

