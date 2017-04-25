Shimla spruced up for PM Modi’s rally

Preparations are in full swing in Shimla for the 27 April rally of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on the historic Ridge.

While the state capital has turned into a Police camp with men in khaki converging in and around the Mall road from the entire state to ensure security for the PM’s show, the Special Protection Group (SPG) arrived here a day ago to oversee flawless security in the city and around the venue.

Union minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda personally supervised the arrangements around the venue along with other BJP leaders.

The Prime Minister is coming to launch ‘Udan’, a regional air connectivity scheme, from Jubbarhatti airport in Shimla, following which he would address a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally from the Ridge.

This is Modi’s first rally in Shimla after becoming the Prime Minister and second in Himachal Pradesh. He had earlier addressed a rally in Mandi in October last year.

The BJP has mobilised the people to accord warm welcome to the Prime Minister right from the AG office to The Mall as he comes to address the rally.

The city is being spruced up, the roads being done up and electricity poles on way to the Ridge, which otherwise are in bad shape with wires loosening all around, being repaired and painted to good them good look at the eleventh hour.

More than the state government and the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC), the BJP leaders, including Union minister JP Nadda, former BJP chief minister, Prem Kumar Dhumal and state BJP chief, Satpal Singh Satti were seen in action with broom as they led the ‘Swacchta Abhiyaan’ in different areas of Shimla.

A large number of BJP workers, who already geared up for the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls slated in May month, were seen accompanying the leaders as per their individual loyalties in the special Swacchta Abhiyaan, which started two days ago.

“The cleanliness campaign is a must in every city wherever Prime Minister goes. The BJP has decided it nationally. In Shimla, we have taken it up on a larger scale for the workers are already charged for forthcoming civic body polls ahead,” Satti told The Statesman.

He said the Prime Minister’s official programme was sudden but the BJP wanted to take advantage of his presence in the city fully, so a rally was planned. In the rally, he said, the BJP men different parts of Shimla Parliamentary constituency comprising Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts would come.

