Thousands of people alongwith students of Kotkhai on Tuesday took to streets to seek justice for 16-year-old girl who was gangraped and brutally murdered on 4 July in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh.

The protests in Gumma in Kotkhai area started after paying tributes to Gudia after which the locals blocked the roads and raised slogans seeking justice for the victim.

People of around 25 panchayats of Kotkhai area participated in the protests and staged a sit-in on Shimla-Theog-Rohroo National Highway for hours.

“The real culprits in the case should be arrested as soon as possible to quell the dissent among locals,” Rohit Thakur, Congress MLA from Jubbal Kotkhai said, adding there were gaps in Police investigations which has resulted in public outrage.

Thakur said there should be no place for petty politics on such serious issue as the state government had already ordered CBI probe into the case. “If the CBI probe doesn’t start soon then we would request the Centre government to expedite the probe in the case,” he added.

In Shimla too, hundreds of locals along with locals staged a march to Governor Acharya Devvrat’s residence and demanded speedy investigations.

The protestors alleged the HP Police is trying to shield the accused as they belong to influential families and the cops had arrested innocent persons to divert the attention of the general public.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the 16-year-old girl had gone missing on 4 July while she was returning home and her body was found two days later in the forest. Police had claimed that she was offered lift by the accused who alongwith four other associates took her to a secluded place where they gangraped her and later smothered her to death.

There were injury and bite marks on her back and her limbs were broken by the accused, the autopsy had revealed, though the forensic report in the case is still awaited.