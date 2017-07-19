Already in the dock for shoddy investigations in the gangrape-cum-murder of a 16-year-old girl in Kotkhai area of Shimla district, the Himachal Pradesh Police again came under attack after the main accused, Rajender Singh alias Raju, allegedly murdered a co-accused, Suraj, in a police lock-up.

Sources said the incident took place at around Tuesday midnight when a scuffle broke out between Raju, a driver and Nepalese national Suraj. “Raju allegedly smashed the head of Suraj on the floor. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead,” sources said, adding Suraj allegedly died of excessive bleeding.

Sources said the main reason behind the altercation between the two was their statements to the police. “Suraj had blamed Raju for the crime. This led to a scuffle between the two, which proved fatal for Suraj,” sources said.

Confirming the death, Shimla Assistant Superintendent of Police Bhajan Negi told The Statesman that a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the incident and they would be able to comment on the circumstances in which Suraj had died.

On Wednesday morning, locals went berserk and ransacked the Kotkhai police station. A portion of the police station was set on fire. Negi said the police didn’t use force against the angry protesters as was being reported. The locals resorted to stone-pelting in which some police personnel were injured.

Meanwhile, the entire staff of the Kotkhai police station have been suspended and sent to Police Lines to ensure fair investigations in the case.

Meanwhile, there have been protests over the incident at Theog and Shimla too and the van carrying the body of Suraj to IGMC, Shimla, for the postmortem was stopped at Dhalli for a few hours. Police had a hard time removing the blockade.

Talking to mediapersons during his Mandi tour, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said Raju “crushed Suraj’s private parts”, resulting in his death as per the reports he had received.

A murder case has been registered against Raju and investigations are on.

Himachal Governor Acharya Devvrat has sought a report on the issue from the government within two days. The Himachal Pradesh High Court has also summoned Director General of Police Somesh Goyal in the case.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the 16-year-old girl had gone missing on 4 July while she was returning home and her body was found two days later in a forest. Police had claimed that she was offered lift by the accused, who, along with four others, took her to a secluded place where they gangraped and smothered her to death.

There were injury and bite marks on her back and her limbs were broken, the autopsy had revealed. The forensic report in the case is still awaited.