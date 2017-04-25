Shelter for homeless: Punjab begins work on drafting policy  

Providing the homeless with a home is not likely to prove a cakewalk for the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government which is in the process to draft a policy in this regard soon.

The Congress government came to power with one of its major promises to provide house for all homeless members of scheduled castes (SCs). In a recent meeting with the officers Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh had initiated the process of allotting free houses for the homeless poor while directing the setting up of a committee.

The Committee headed by the chief secretary will also work to formulate a legislation for regularisation of illegal colonies and transfer of ownership rights to the occupants.

"We are estimating that there would be around one lakh homeless families in Punjab. A review of Census data for verifying the homeless families both in urban and rural sectors will also be done. A policy will be formulated after the Committee's decision in this regard," additional chief secretary, department of housing and urban development, Punjab, Vini Mahajan, told The Statesman.

Meanwhile, Assistant Professor at Economics at Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID), Manoj Kumar Teotia said, "As per the Census data in 2011 there were a total of 46,714 homeless people in Punjab.

Out of this total figure, 28,340 were rural homeless and 18,374 were urban homeless. The figures are surly going to be high as there is not updated survey available at present".

In its manifesto, the Punjab government had promised to frame a policy focusing on removing poverty, promoting professional education and devolving more resources to persons or families belonging to scheduled casts.

"The mission is to ensure their social and economic up-liftment and to bring them at par, with other sections of the population," said a Congress leader.

Also, continuing the reservation act 2006 which was enacted by the then Congress government, the present state government has also promised to ensure endowment of greater resources by giving free houses or 5 marla plots with financial assistance of Rs one lakh to eligible homeless SC's.

In another meeting with the officers Punjab CM had directed the town planning department to complete work on preparing master plans of all the cities in the state by the end of the current financial year. It was also decided to allot project-based no due certificate to promoters, in order to ease the real estate business in the state.