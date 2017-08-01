Shanta tells administration to restore peace in Tissa

Former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kangra, Shanta Kumar on Tuesday said he was pained at the recent happenings in Tissa.

He said Chamba (a part of his Lok Sabha constituency) was a peaceful place and was always known for the cordial relationship between Hindus and Muslims.

He said he had talked to the district administration to take appropriate steps to restore peace in the area. He told the district authorities and the Police to impartial probe into the incident to penalise the guilty.

He appealed to the people of Chamba not to take the law in their own hands and cautioned them against the ‘instigating’ publicity on social media.

In a separate release, BJP MP from Hamirpur, Anurag Thakur lashed out at the state government for worsening law and order situation.

Thakur referred to the case of a sexual harassment of a minor school girl in Chamba district, followed by unrest. The BJP MP said it is unfortunate to witness the current law and order situation of the state.

He said that the number of rape cases has risen exponentially in the state and it is becoming an alarming situation for girls and women on the whole.

The state BJP’s chief spokesperson, Rajiv Bindal criticised the CM for blaming BJP for every failure of the government. “If BJP is responsible for everything in the state, then why CM is not leaving the chair? Let the BJP rule the state,” he said, adding that there is total anarchy in the state under Congress rule.