Shamefully baffled Sukhbir Badal calling everybody terrorists

Punjab

Sukhbir Badal (Photo: Facebook)

The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) on Monday said that Deputy Chief Minister and SAD president Sukhbir Badal was shamefully baffled over imminent defeat in the elections and started making false, motivated  and imaginary allegations against  AAP leaders, NRIs  and people of Punjab, calling everybody terrorists.

Sanjay Singh national secretary of AAP and in-charge of Punjab while addressing a press conference here slammed Sukhbir Badal and said that he had no answer to questions asked by people of Punjab and NRIs about the development, drug and sand mining mafia and rampant corruption during ten years of SAD-BJP rule.

He had found an easy escape route to name everybody, who questions him, a terrorist, supporter of radicals and anti-national.

