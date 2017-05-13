Shahi Imam Barkati relents, removes red beacon from car

A day after being booked for flouting the law on the use of red beacons, controversial Shahi Imam of Kolkata’s Tipu Sultan Masjid, Mualana Noor-ur Rehman Barkati on Saturday removed the beacon from his vehicle.

Although, Barkati had two days ago asserting his "right" to use the beacon, on Saturday he said that there was no political pressure on him to remove the light.

"No, there was no political pressure on me to remove the red light. How will political parties put pressure on me? I am the Shahi Imam and will follow the law," Barkati said.

However, on Thursday, the cleric had said: "I am a religious leader and I have been using the red beacon for decades. I do not follow the orders of the Centre. Who are they to order me? In Bengal, only the orders of the state government are

effective. I will use the red beacon."

This led to the filing of a police compliant against Barkati by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Wednesday who alleged that the cleric was flouting rules laid down by the Centre.

On Friday BJP Yuva Morcha supporters demonstrated in central Kolkata demanding Barkati's immediate arrest and similar protests were held in Howrah with BJP supporters burning his effigy.

The Centre, seeking to put an end to 'VIP culture', had decided that red beacons would be removed from all vehicles, including that of the prime minister from May 1.

