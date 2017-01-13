Severe jolt for BJP as key Ludhiana leaders join Punjab Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday received a severe jolt with veteran party leader and former state minister Satpal Gosain, along with several party leaders and supporters from Ludhiana, joined the Punjab Congress, which also witnessed the induction of AAP prospective candidate from Maur and several SAD leaders into the party fold.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Captain Amarinder welcomed the joinings as a sign of the massive tide in favour of his party, which he said was the only real choice for the voters of Punjab, who were completely disillusioned with the anti-people policies of the SAD-BJP ruling alliance and the corruption prevailing in AAP.