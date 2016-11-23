  1. Home
  2. Cities

Seven blasts in Assam, no one injured

  • IANS

    IANS | Guwahati

    January 26, 2017 | 11:10 AM
Assam

(Photo: AFP)

Seven explosions took place on Thursday in three districts of Assam, with police sources blaming the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

No one was injured in any of the blasts which took place in four locations of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts of eastern Assam almost simultaneously.

"There is no causality or damage. The militants had planted the bombs in isolated places just to make their presence felt," a police officer said.

Militant groups had called for a boycott of Republic Day celebrations in the northeastern region.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Will Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment as ‘star campaigner’ for UP polls help Congress?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.