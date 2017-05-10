In another setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its former Punjab convener Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi has quit the party.

"I have always spoken against bad things. I am not trying to defame anyone and I am not blaming anyone," Ghuggi said.

Ghuggi's decision to quit the party comes two days after the AAP named its MP Bhagwant Mann as its Punjab convener.

Ghuggi said he was not against the selection of Mann as the Punjab chief, but the manner in which it was done was not correct.

He lashed out at AAP national leaders for not taking Punjab leaders into confidence while taking major decisions.

Ghuggi had contested the February-March assembly elections in Punjab from Batala seat, but stood third.

The seat was bagged by Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Earlier, Ghuggi had questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's silence on the corruption charges levelled against him by now-sacked minister Kapil Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies)