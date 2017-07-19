Separatists to stage sit-in outside UN office in Srinagar

As the security forces have regained domination and are engaged in eliminating terrorists in the Kashmir, the separatists on Wednesday announced that they will protest outside the UN office in Srinagar on Friday against the “killing” of Kashmiris.

The announcement was made by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on his official tweeter account.

He said the sit-in would be against “repression and continuous killing of Kashmiris”.

However, in view of the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control (LOC), the separatists were probably trying to play their role of focusing the Kashmir issue by organizing the sit-in outside the UN office.

The security forces have during the past few days tracked several commanders of various terrorist outfits and eliminated them in encounters.

This has apparently perplexed the separatist leadership that has been criticizing killing of the terrorists by describing them as “freedom fighters”.

The Mirwaiz has not been allowed to lead the Friday prayers in the Jamia Masjid after lynching of a police officer and was put under house arrest to prevent him from reaching the mosque.

The separatists got upset when the security forces last week gunned down a top terrorist who was allegedly involved in lynching of the police officer. Two other terrorists involved in the killing of eight Amarnath pilgrims travelling in a bus on July 10 were also eliminated in an encounter near Tral.