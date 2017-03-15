Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi arrested under Public Safety Act

In an effort to contain growing unrest in the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday morning arrested Asiya Andrabi, founder of the Dukhtaran-e-Millat, an Islamist separatist organisation, under the Public Safety Act.

She is alleged to be the main separatist leader inciting women in the valley to pelt stones at security forces and disrupt normal life.

Earlier in 2015, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested Andrabi from her residence in Soura in connection with two cases registered against her.

Andrabi was also arrested under Public Safety Act in October last year for instigating violence in the Valley.

