Senior Akali leader Nadeem Anwar Khan joins Congress

In a jolt to Shiromani Akali Dal in the Muslim-dominated area of Malerkotla, senior party leader Nadeem Anwar Khan on Monday joined Punjab Congress, asserting that he wanted to serve the people of the area under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh.

Amarinder welcomed him to the party fold with the confidence that his support would further strengthen Congress in its fight against the fascist Akalis.

Nadeem Anwar Khan is a member of General Council, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and former member of Punjab Waqf Board. With his father also having served in Akali Dal, he had been associated with the party since his early days but said he had become disillusioned with SAD following its decision to select an outsider to contest the assembly polls from Malerkotla.